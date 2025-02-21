Will Smith Recalls Last Words With Notorious B.I.G Hours Prior To His Shooting

Will Smith has revealed the last conversation he had with Biggie Smalls, aka Notorious B.I.G., and another artiste, called Prince, hours before they died.

In an interview on the Broken Record podcast, he explained the connection he had with the two musicians.

“I don’t even want to say this out loud cause it’s like a terrible jinx…I met Biggie four hours before he got killed, and I talked to Prince eight hours before he died,” Smith said, emphasizing the effect of Biggie’s death.

“It was stupid and just centred on hip-hop for rapping… That one hurt me. It scared me, too,” he added.

The actor recalled Prince had called him to pitch a business venture, which he and others were interested in pursuing.

“He had talked to Jay and he wanted to do it. We talked that night, and in the morning, he was gone,” Smith said.

Records indicate Biggy Smalls was murdered aged 24, during a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in March 1997. Prince, on the other hand, died in 2016, aged 57, from an accidental overdose of the painkiller, fentanyl.

Will Smith and Big Sean recently released a video for the single Beautiful Scars, which gathered over 56,000 views on YouTube four hours after release.

In the beautiful production, Smith’s rap highlighted the pain that comes with fame, as well as learning and growing from that experience. Big Sean’s rap also addressed the mistakes he had made and how he had become stronger since then.

The video, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, came weeks ahead of Will Smith’s next studio album. Last December, Will Smith joined many celebrities who did not want to be linked to the many legal battles surrounding embattled rapper Sean Diddy Combs.