Will Smith has responded to the Academy’s decision to bar him from attending events for the next ten years.

Remember that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stated on Friday, April 8, that Will has been banned for ten years from all of the organization’s events for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Will Smith, on the other hand, will keep the Oscar he received for his work in “King Richard” this year. The actor responded to this in a brief statement to Page Six on Friday, saying:

“I accept the Academy’s decision and respect it.”

Smith announced his resignation from the Academy last week, which meant he could no longer vote but could still be nominated and attend the awards presentation.