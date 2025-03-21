Will Smith Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Actors That Includes Himself

Will Smith has revealed his Mount Rushmore of actors – and one of them is of, course, himself.

During a stream with PlaqueboyMax on Tuesday (March 18), Max asked the legendary actor who he’d put as his top actors of all time. The list, in his order, is Marlon Brando, himself, Denzel Washington and Daniel Day Lewis.

“I’m not really saying this to be arrogant,” Will explained. “I do think I’m one of the most prolific actors of all time. Why I like [my picks] is there’s actors and there’s movie stars – and there’s a difference.

“An actor can deliver a role and take you to something that is a transformative experience but a movie star can put a movie on their back and carry it. You go to a Denzel movie because it’s a Denzel movie.”

Will Smith is gearing up to release his new albumBased On A True Story on March 28 — two decades almost to the day from his last one.

On Friday (March 14) the veteran superstar shared the news on Instagram, along with the album cover and track list, the latter of which is divided into “episodes” instead of songs. Features include DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor and Smith’s son Jaden.

“It’s OFFICIAL!!” Smith captioned the post. “My new album Based On A True Story drops March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I’m itchin’ to get it out to y’all.”

Smith’s last LP was Lost and Found, released on March 29, 2005.

Last month, Smith revealed that he and Prince once discussed the idea of launching an entertainment company with JAY-Z – but the legendary singer went on to pass away just hours later.