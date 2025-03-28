Will Smith Reveals JAY-Z & Kendrick Lamar’s Advice That Inspired His New Album

Will Smith has revealed that he received some words of wisdom from both JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar that he used to inspire his first album in 20 years.

During a live interview with Sway in the Morning held in his hometown of Philadelphia, the rapper and actor revealed that he phoned two people — Hov and Kendrick — for advice before recording his upcoming project, Based on a True Story.

According to Smith, his conversation with the Roc Nation mogul was so impactful that it inspired the name of the album.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I want to get back in music.’ Jay said like, ‘Don’t fake your story.’ He was like, ‘You gotta say what’s true for you,’” he recalled.

“And he says, ‘You’ll be looking at the younger rappers and you want that to be true for you, but you don’t live like that.’ It was like, ‘Be true to your story. Tell your story.’ And that’s where I got the Based on a True Story, from Jay.”

The Fresh Prince then revealed the advice that Kendrick gave him.