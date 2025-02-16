Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Writes:

Will Zambia Win the AfDB Presidency?



For Zambia’s Dr. Samuel Munzele Maimbo to win the AfDB presidency, Zambia must really persuade South Africa to withdraw the candidature of their national, Bajabulile Swazi Thsabala, on account of the collective and solidarity principles.





Zambia has a compelling case to do so and can cite the official endorsements from SADC where both Zambia and South Africa are members.



Tshabala is therefore the archilles heel to Maimbo’s potential success.





Until recently she has been the AfDB Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer.



This will split the votes from Southern Africa.



The candidates have the endorsements of the influential regional blocs and their national governments.





Key contenders include Abbas Mahamat Tolli of Chad, Rabah Arezki of Algeria, and Amadou Hott of Senegal.





The election, set for May 29, 2025, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, will determine the future of the 82-member institution tasked with driving sustainable development across Africa.