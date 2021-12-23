WILLIAM BANDA BE A FATHER OF PEACE AND NOT A GRANDFATHER OF VIOLENCE – PF YOUTHS

As peace loving youths belonging to the former ruling party the PATRIOTIC FRONT we are distressed and disturbed by Mr. William Banda’s appetite for violence in the forthcoming Kabwata by-election.

There is a video going round on Social Media of Mr. William Banda inciting the UPND cadres to arrest all PF youths with a view of stopping us from campaigning in Kabwata.

We are aware that Mr. Banda does not us the PF youths to campaign in Kabwata Constituency because he knows that the odds are against his political party and we are therefore appealing to the electoral commission of Zambia to intervene in this matter because Mr. Banda wants to make campaigning for the PF difficult in Kabwata using threats of arrests.

Mr. Banda as a senior citizen who has been in active politics since the UNIP days must set a good example to the youths of today by being a Father of peace and not Grandfather of violence.

Mr. Banda at his age must know better that the PF supporters he is intimating with unlawful arrests are not his rivals but his own Grandchildren, therefore, we are asking him to do some soul searching because no Grandfather would find pleasure and joy in threatening his own Grandchildren in the name of politics.

Ba Shikulu Ba Banda, please allow us the PF youths to campaign in Kabwata peacefully. If you want to kill us, well, you will kill us but God is the ultimate judge – remember you are in your evenings and one day you will be standing in front of

God on judgment day. God bless you GrandPa Banda.

PF YOUTHS