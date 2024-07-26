Former Chelsea star, William Gallas has revealed he was ‘very angry’ about Enzo Fernandez’s offensive video which ignited a racism storm.

Following Argentina’s Copa America win over Colombia earlier this month, Enzo Fernandez’ filmed himself and his teammates singing about how French players are ‘from Angola’ or have a ‘Nigerian’ mother and a ‘Cameroonian’ father, and branded it ‘offensive to all-black players’.

The Chelsea star has since apologised for his role in the racism storm.

Now, the Ex-France international has weighed in on the racism saga and admitted he felt the impact of Fernandez’s video ‘very personally’.

He told Gambling Zone: ‘It was like they were singing about me and all the other black players that represent their countries.

‘I can’t imagine the reaction of the Chelsea players when they saw that video. I was very angry about it, and I put something on my social media saying that it was unacceptable.

‘It would have offended Nico Williams. It would have offended Lamine Yamal. It would have offended the black and mixed-race players that play for England.’

The former Chelsea man also slammed Rodrigo de Paul for defending teammate Fernandez and suggesting that French international Wesley Fofana contact the Argentina midfielder instead of expressing his anger online.

Gallas argued it was Fernandez’s responsibility to call Fofana, and all his Chelsea teammates, and apologise for the video.

He added that the Chelsea midfielder may find a different dressing room when he returns to the club and that some colleagues may have a tough time accepting him back into the fold.