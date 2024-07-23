Kenyan President, William Ruto has warned that the ongoing protests in the country must stop.

Ruto’s administration has been facing intense scrutiny following weeks of violent demonstrations that have resulted in at least 50 deaths and widespread property damage, with the youth vowing to protest again on Tuesday and calling for Ruto’s resignation.

Speaking on Sunday, Ruto vowed to put an end to the ongoing protests.

“I want to promise you that it is going to stop, enough is enough,” Ruto said after attending a church service in Rift Valley’s Bomet County, approximately 224 kilometers (139 miles) west of Nairobi.

“Going forward we will protect the nation, we will protect life, we will protect property, we will stop the looters, stop the killers, stop mayhem and anarchy because Kenya is a democracy and we want a peaceful and stable nation because our issues are resolved using democratic means,” Ruto said.

He said that his administration has already made significant concessions in response to the demands of the “leaderless and faceless” Gen Z protesters, including the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024 and the dismissal of almost the entire Cabinet.

Despite these actions, the protests have continued.

“They said we should not pass the Finance Bill, and I dropped it, then I called them, and they said they did not want to come for talks with me,” Ruto said.

“The protesters are still saying they are faceless and formless. I have given everybody a chance to say whatever they want. It cannot continue like this. The country is much more important than any group of people,” he said.