Ruto speaks after being declared winner

William Ruto is now speaking:

“It is a wonderful evening… all sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya.

“I want to thank God for getting us to this point.

“I know there were predictions that we wouldn’t get here – but because there is a God in heaven, we are here.

“Mu gratitude goes to the people of Kenya.”

“The people of Kenya has raised the bar on us – not to sell our ethnicities, but to sell our programme.”

He has also praised the election process, despite the fact that a little earlier a group of commissioners said they couldn’t participate in the result:

“The IEBC [election commission] amazed all of us… I want to congratulate the IEBC for raising the bar.

“Wafula Chebukati [the chairman] is our hero.”

As he speaks, Mr Ruto is aware that he is facing a lot of opponents after winning just over 50% of the vote.

“I will run a transparent, open and democratic government,” he says.

“I want to promise all the people of Kenya – whichever way they voted – that this will be their government.

“I want to tell them [opponents] that they have nothing to fear – there is no room for vengeance. I am acutely aware that our country is at a stage where we need all hands on deck to move it forward.

“We do not have the luxury to look back. We do not have the luxury to point fingers. We do not have the luxury to apportion blame. We must… work together for a functioning, democratic, prosperous Kenya.”