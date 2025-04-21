WIND OF CHANGE BLOWING ACROSS ZAMBIA, SAYS KALULU



Lusaka… Monday April 21, 2025 — A senior member of the Socialist Party (SP) has declared that Zambia is on the brink of long-overdue political transformation, as the nation looks toward the 2026 general elections.



Mr. Andrew Kapasa Makasa Kalulu, a member of the Socialist Party’s Central Committee, said that a wave of political renewal was sweeping across the country, from the north to the south and from east to west.



He stressed that this moment signaled the people’s readiness for change, suggesting that Zambians were determined to carry forward the legacy of their forefathers by ushering in a new era of progress and development.



He argued that the time had come for a new administration — one that would prioritize the welfare and advancement of its people.



Mr. Kalulu went on to endorse Dr. Fred M’membe, the SP’s presidential candidate for the 2026 elections, describing him as the embodiment of the change the country desperately needs.



He urged all political parties, civil society groups, churches, traditional leaders, trade unions, and concerned citizens to unite in the effort to bring about a brighter and more equitable future for Zambia.



He concluded by calling on the nation to remember the sacrifices made by their ancestors and to work collectively towards achieving true economic independence.