‘WINING AFCON WITH ZAMBIA 🇿🇲 & IVORY COAST 🇨🇮 STILL SPECIAL THAN TONIGHT’S WORLD CUP DO OR DIE MATCH WITH MEXICO 🇲🇽 – HERVE RENARD.

The French man has said winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia and Ivory Coast in 2012 and 2015 remains more important to him than his ‘do or die’ match with Mexico tonight

With Saudi Arabia on the brink of a historic qualification to the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Green Falcons coach Herve Renard has insisted that winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015 remains more important to him than tonight’s final group stage match against Mexico.

Renard has said, Saudi Arabia’s final Group C match tonight ranks third in terms of importance to him.

“It’s the third, after the finals in 2012 and 2015,” responded Renard when he was asked if tonight’s game was the biggest in his coaching career. “Because the defeat in these matches leaves you with regrets and regrets damage your life, so we have to be positive and play with determination and spirit with the support of the fans.”

The Green Falcons are third in the group with 3 points and will have to beat Mexico to seal a their qualification for the last 16 for the first time since 1994.

Renard who guided Zambia to their first Africa Cup triumph and won it again with Ivory coast 2 years later, has also urged his players to play their hearts out for their nation and be remembered forever in World Cup history.

The race for qualification from Group C is set to go to the wire as all four teams in the group stand a chance to qualify for the knockout stage.

Regardless of tonight’s outcome, Renard’s Saudi Arabia will be remembered for their shocking 2-1 victory over the tournament favorite Argentina, a match which has been described by many as the biggest upset so far at the Qatar World Cup.

(Bolanews. Com)