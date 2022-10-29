By Veronica Mwale

Kalulushi 28th October 2022.

WINTER KABIMBA A LAME DUCK POLITICIAN GOES TRIBAL ON TONGA SPEAKING PEOPLE ~ Banda Sakanya.

Winter Kabimba is an inffectual politician who can not lecture president Hakainde Hichilema on governance issues because his mind is full of bitterness.

Kabimba was fired by SATA on 28th August 2014 from the position of Justice Minister and PF Secretary General because he was having clandestine meetings scheming to force SATA to hand over power to him.

Kabimba said that, what happened in KABUSHI and Kwacha was sign of dictatorship by President HH. He said HH forced ECZ to conduct elections amidst resignations and petitions.

Mr Kabimba a man with no moral conscious further went tribal by attacking all Tonga speaking technocrats for keeping zee without condemning the leadership of president HH when under the leadership of ECL, the Tonga technocrats were so heavy on him.

Kabimba has no conscious because people of KABUSHI and KWACHA would have remained without development for some time because of the selfish politicians that wanted to hold the courts at ransom.

Let Winter Kabimba state a clause in the Constitution which states that when one resigns, he or she can not rescind the decision to joine back in the race.

Let Kabimba be reminded that HH is above petty politicking from such inept politicians like him an ineffectual politician whose mind is only obsessed with tribal talk and bitterness against HH..

HH is in a quick race to unite the country and bring development to all parts of the country.

HH reinforced the independence of all organs so that there is no interference in operations, therefore the accusations by WINTER KABIMBA are unfounded and aimed at tarnishing the good image of the President before the Zambiann people that have acknowledged his good leadership and good policies.