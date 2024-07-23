WINTER KABIMBA SPEAKS OUT ON CORRUPTION AND GOVERNMENT WEALTH



In a recent interview on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview program, Economic Front Party president Winter Kabimba shared his thoughts on the relationship between government positions and personal wealth.



Mr Kabimba, who previously served as Justice Minister under the Patriotic Front (PF) regime, emphasized that government salaries, allowances, and gratuity are insufficient to make anyone “rich.”



He suggested that government officials who appear to be accumulating wealth must be engaging in corrupt practices.



Mr Kabimba stated that his own gratuity for two years would not be enough to build a house, and that even a five-year gratuity would only be sufficient for a modest three-bedroom house.



In addition to his comments on government wealth, Kabimba expressed his commitment to fighting corruption and working with the government to hold accountable those involved in illegal activities.



He emphasized that regardless of political affiliation, individuals should be answerable to citizens if they engage in wrongdoing.



Mr Kabimba also addressed the issue of opposition members being arrested and potentially persecuted, stating that he does not believe in immunity from prosecution or committing offenses.



He emphasized that everyone, including himself, is a citizen of the country and should be held accountable for their actions.



Mr Kabimba concluded by stating that those accused of corruption must answer for their actions and that he will not support anyone who has stolen from the Zambian people, regardless of their relationship to him.