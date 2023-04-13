WINTER MAIZE BETTER SOLUTION TO AVERT WORSER FOOD CRISIS – MUNDUBILE

Lusaka, Thursday (April 13, 2023)



Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has advised Government to immediately engage commercial farmers to consider growing winter maize before the food shortage degenerates into a crisis of unmanageable levels.



Mr. Mundubile, the PF Presidential Candidate, said the current situation might worsen without winter maize because Zambia is likely to record poor harvests this season due to low rainfall and poor distribution of farming inputs.



He said the current mealie- meal shortage could have been avoided had Government listened to the many pleas that many Zambians made , especially Members of Parliament on the Floor of the House.



Mr. Mundubile said Government, however, remained adamant leading to the current situation.

“Government must admit that there is a problem, which is the mealie meal shortage,” he said.



Mr. Mundubile said the next problem is that there was going to be food shortages right across the country.

He said the country now needed a durable solution away from Government giving contradictory statements and importing Genetically Modified Organisms – GMOs.



“One of the key solutions is for Government to engage commercial farmers so that they can grow winter maize,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said the country had a lot of commercial farmers that Government should engage to appreciate why they were not growing winter maize on their own.



“Government should address their challenges in order to cure this current challenge of food crisis expeditiously,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said one of the biggest problems that commercial farmers may have was the cost of electricity as fields would not be rain-fed, thereby needed a lot of energy to produce crops.



He said the farmers could be motivated to grow winter maize if Government could come in to incentivize the cost of electricity.

“On behalf of the MPs and indeed my party, we feel very strongly about going forward and find find solution to this food crisis,” he said.