WINTER MUVOMBO CHALLENGES LUNGU, M’MEMBE, AND KALABA’S HYPOCRISY

(29th December 2024)



Winter Muvombo, Director of the Muvombo Development Initiative, has challenged Edgar Lungu, Fred M’membe, and Harry Kalaba over their baseless claims of being victims of political attacks. Muvombo emphasised the irony of their sudden concern for democracy, given their historical actions that undermined it.





“Fred M’membe must explain what happened to The Post newspaper. Was it not fees owed that destroyed it? And Lungu, as President, your PF government shut it down. You silenced dissent and killed press freedom, yet today you want to cry foul. Where was this ‘respect for democracy’ when you unleashed tyranny on UPND and its then-leader, Hakainde Hichilema?” Muvombo asked.





Muvombo highlighted that those now lamenting about democracy in Zambia had no comment during PF’s barbaric rule under Edgar Fallen Lungu. “Where were these voices when democracy was truly shrinking? Under PF, press freedom was trampled, the judiciary was compromised, and citizens lived in fear. Zambians suffered under a regime that prided itself on oppression.”





He further expressed disappointment in Harry Kalaba. “Kalaba once stood on principle when he resigned from PF. How has he gone from championing integrity to aligning with Lungu’s hypocrisy? Zambians deserve better than recycled excuses and empty rhetoric.”





Contrasting the PF era with today’s New Dawn government, Muvombo said, “UPND operates under divine guidance, focusing on rebuilding the nation. PF’s tyranny was defeated because it stood against God’s purpose. No so-called plan B will succeed against a government rooted in progress and fairness.”





Muvombo concluded by urging Lungu, M’membe, and Kalaba to regroup, reflect, and engage in honest, objective politics rather than clinging to failed tactics of the past.



Open Development media