Wiseman Mncube apologizes for racially charged comments towards Ashley Ogle



Actor Wiseman Mncube, has publicly apologized to Ashley Ogle, a prominent personality from Big Brother Mzansi, after facing backlash for racially insensitive remarks.





Mncube’s Facebook post, which has since been deleted, referred to Ogle as “icoloured,” mentioned her Wentworth background, and urged Sweet Guluva to distance himself from her. These comments quickly ignited accusations of racism.





In response to the controversy, Mncube issued an apology.