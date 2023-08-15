WITCHCRAFT THREATENING FIGHT AGAINST GBV IN KAWAMBWA DISTRICT

The Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development-ZNMNGD, has disclosed that people in Kawambwa district fail to report Gender Based Violence-GBV cases for fear of being bewitched by relatives of perpetrators.

According to the organization National Coordinator Nelson Banda, survivors and sympathizers who have shown courage to report GBV cases, have in the past been threatened with witchcraft weapons.

Mr. Banda says this development is detrimental to the fight against gender based violence.

He says efforts by stakeholders toward the reduction of GBV cases in the district are being hampered by witchcraft, which remains an obstacle that prevents victims from reporting cases to law enforcement agencies.

PHOENIX NEWS