

Kasonde Mwenda

We still don’t have a leader. Too lukewarm and equally corrupt. 5 months No single PF criminal caged & you call yourself a President? He is Hopeless this one.



With a tired Hopeless President like HH, corrupt PF might bounce back to trouble Zambians again.

If HH was a leader, by now he should have set up a commission of inquiries on: Corruption, Gassing, Illegal debt, mukula. 5 months wasting time giving speeches and visiting graves is too long, PF is destroying evidence he is watching.

He is too weak, Hopeless infact.

EFF should form govt soon and clean the system, not these recycled cowards!

Viva Youthful leadership get ready.

Wherever we want to go Our feet shall take us there.