Kasonde Mwenda
We still don’t have a leader. Too lukewarm and equally corrupt. 5 months No single PF criminal caged & you call yourself a President? He is Hopeless this one.
With a tired Hopeless President like HH, corrupt PF might bounce back to trouble Zambians again.
If HH was a leader, by now he should have set up a commission of inquiries on: Corruption, Gassing, Illegal debt, mukula. 5 months wasting time giving speeches and visiting graves is too long, PF is destroying evidence he is watching.
He is too weak, Hopeless infact.
EFF should form govt soon and clean the system, not these recycled cowards!
Viva Youthful leadership get ready.
Wherever we want to go Our feet shall take us there.
Points but bad language
It looks like HH is not serious when it comes to fighting corruption.
Zambians will never vote PF back.
But they will not vote for HH in 2026 if he does not take this fight against corruption seriously.
You are tired and hopeless yourself. Is HH the police? You should learn separation of powers you dull kasonde. Is HH the investigation wings? Does he do the investigation? You have no moral standing to be yapping your mouth like that. Continue.