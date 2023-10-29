With gratitude for your unwavering support, I return to serve you once more- Edgar Lungu

With gratitude for your unwavering support, I return to serve you once more. Together, we’ve weathered storms and celebrated triumphs. Let us rekindle the spirit of unity, progress, and shared vision.
Our nation’s potential knows no bounds, and together, we’ll navigate towards a brighter future. Let’s build bridges, empower communities, and forge a legacy of prosperity. With your trust, we’ll overcome any challenge, hand in hand.
The journey ahead will be marked by determination, hope, and a renewed commitment to our beloved Zambia.
With heartfelt gratitude, Edgar C. Lungu Former President of Zambia
