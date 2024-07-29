WITH PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ZAMBIA ON RIGHT PATH- Max Kasabi

WITH PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ZAMBIA ON RIGHT PATH



29/7/24



Zambia is indeed in safe hands and on the right path with President Hakainde Hichilema at the apex of national leadership.



Here is leader who strives in every way to unite the country and take development to every corner of Zambia, including far flung areas that had previously lagged behind in development.



He is a leader who walks his talk, within 3 years of being in power, the positive impact of his focused leadership is felt everywhere in the country.



Even under these difficult times the country is experiencing, the Republican President stands tall and equal to the task, with his footprints in every part of Zambia.



While his detractors and prophets of doom are busy politicking by peddling lies, the President is busy ensuring that the welfare of the Zambian people who gave him the rare privilege of national leadership is his top priority.



It’s indeed pleasing to note that for the first time in a very long time, we can safely say, the national cake is being distributed equitably, resulting in unprecedented development being rolled out in every part of Zambia, particularly far flung rural areas like Western Province.



Max Kasabi

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Chairman