WITHDRAW PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA FROM UKA WE FOCUS ON STRENGTHENING CF IN READINESS FOR 2026- MAXWELL CHONGU

WITHDRAW PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA FROM UKA WE FOCUS ON STRENGTHENING CF IN READINESS FOR 2026

Citizens First Party National Youth Wing demands the withdrawal of President Harry Kalaba from the UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE ( UKA ) in the interest of spearheading the national agenda anchored on unity of purpose.



Recent by-elections have given us reasons enough to champion calls of withdrawing our *President Harry Kalaba and CF* from *UKA* in order for as to focus on strengthening our party structures on the ground and pay close attention to what Zambians really want.





We have listened to views coming from majority citizens (grassroots) mainly the *YOUTH* and *WOMEN* that vote in large numbers on the need for unity of purpose in opposition and we are convinced that in the interest of pushing the national agenda *Citizens First Party and President Harry Kalaba* must not be seen to belong to one specific alliance nor divide votes worse off be at the center of disunity hence the need to take a neutral stance until *one big and solid alliance* that will embrace all opposition political Parties is formed as demanded by majority citizens, thats when CF should entertain talks of joining that alliance.



For now we believe that our President Harry Kalaba is duty bound to channel all his time, resources and energy in organizing, mobilizing, building and strengthening our party CF across all the ten (10) provinces, hundred and sixteen (116) districts in readiness for 2026 general elections.



During this period we expect to remain neutral as CF devoid of any political alliance affiliation but listen more to what majority citizens want ahead of 2026 general elections.



*MAXWELL CHONGU*

CF National Youth Chairman