“WITHHOLD PASSPORTS FOR PEOPLE FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES”- DANTE SAUNDERS

“WITHHOLD PASSPORTS FOR PEOPLE FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES”

Political Activist, DANTE SAUNDERS has called on the government to withhold passports of individuals facing criminal charges.

Mr SAUNDERS says this is to prevent the individuals from leaving the country and making treasonous statements abroad.

Mr. SAUNDERS is concerned over the individuals portraying themselves as innocent while abroad, which is misleading since no one is innocent until cleared by the law.

He says cases need to be handled within Zambia, to prevent potential harm to the country’s international relationships.

Meanwhile, in a statement to ZNBC News, Mr. SAUNDERS also urged those in the opposition, to refrain from misleading the public by making allegations about Zambia abroad.

He emphasized the importance of keeping political campaigns within Zambia, as it is Zambians that will vote in 2026, not outsiders.

ZNBC