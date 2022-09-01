Speculation is reportedly growing within the France squad that there is video evidence of Paul Pogba’s alleged witch doctor curse on PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

The video is linked to a bizarre story quoted by Get French Football News in which Pogba’s brother Mathius is reportedly blackmailing the midfielder for €13 million.

According to L’Equipe, the Juventus star supposedly tried to ‘cast a spell’ on Mbappe. The report also claims that manager Didier Deschamps and FFF president Noel Le Graet have been aware of the issue since March.

Pogba is said to have told investigators that he was dragged to a flat in Paris where armed men demanded €13 million from him. The outlet also claims that French national team staff have attempted to construct clear-the-air talks between the two stars.

However, Pogba is yet to call Mbappe directly to explain his version of events. If video evidence of the incident does exist, it would be difficult for Mbappe and his people not to respond.

With the FIFA World Cup coming up later this year and France looking to defend their crown, Les Bleus will be desperate to resolve the situation quickly.

Both stars scored in the final of the 2018 World Cup and were key members of their nation’s triumph but their relationship could be rocked by these allegations.

According to ESPN, Paul’s brother posted a video on Instagram, in which he read a prewritten statement. In the video, Mathius promised to make ‘big revelations’ about his brother, his agent and lawyer Rafaela Pimenta, as well as PSG striker Mbappe.

He proclaimed in the video:

“The whole world deserves to know certain things so the public can decide if really deserves the admiration, the respect, his place in the France team, if he is a trustful person and worth representing the world’s youth, working-class areas and big brands.”

The former Manchester United star released a statement shortly after, which read:

“The recent declarations of Mathias Pogba on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They are coming after threats and attempts of extortion by an organized gang against Paul Pogba. This has been referred to the appropriate authorities both in Italy and in France a month ago.”