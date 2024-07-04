“Without a doubt it’s the last Euro for me” – Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that the European Championship in Germany will be “without a doubt” the last of his impressive career.

The 2024 Euros mark Ronaldo’s record-breaking sixth appearance in a European Championships.

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the European Championship in Germany will “without a doubt” be the final tournament of his illustrious career.

The 2024 Euros will be Ronaldo’s record-setting sixth appearance in the European Championships.

The following tournament, hosted by the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, will take place in four years when Ronaldo will be 43 years old.

The next tournament will be hosted by the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland in four years, when Ronaldo will be 4

“Without a doubt it’s the last Euro [for me], of course it is,” Ronaldo told Portugal TV’s RTP.

“But I’m not emotional about that. I’m moved by everything that football entails, by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm I see in the fans, having my family here, people’s passion… it’s not about leaving the world of football. What else is there for me to do or win?”

Ronaldo, who made his debut with Portugal in 2003 and won the tournament 2016, is the men’s all-time leading scorer with 130 goals.

“The most important thing about the journey I’ve been on is the enthusiasm I still have for being here,” he said.

“It’s 20 years representing and playing with the national team, bringing joy to people, to the family, my children, that is what motivates me most.”

Ronaldo’s mental fortitude was tested on Monday when Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved his penalty shot in the 114th minute.

Portugal ultimately triumphed in the round-of-16 match, defeating Slovenia in a penalty shootout where Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved all three of Slovenia’s attempts.