WITHOUT A STABLE SUPPLY OF ELECTRICITY, WE CANNOT ACHIEVE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT – ANDD

Advocates for National Development and Democracy says it is happy that Zambia has signed several partnership investment agreements with China during the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda notes that China’s recent commitment of $50 billion to Africa over the next three years, as announced by President Xi Jinping, represents a significant investment in the continent’s future.

He believes that the $50 billion support package, which includes zero tariffs in trade agreements and investments in sectors like infrastructure, energy, and agriculture, provides a unique opportunity for Zambia to leverage its central position to encourage regional and economic growth.

Banda further notes that given the current energy crisis, which continues to negatively impact the country’s domestic economy, diminishing economic activities, and affecting small businesses such as salons, welders, bakeries, butcheries, and other manufacturing industries, it is crucial for the Zambian government to actively enhance its strategic relationship with China.

“This will boost sustainable investment, particularly in the energy sector, to address the ongoing energy crisis” he said.

As Banda believes that prioritizing investment in the energy sector is essential for creating a sustainable and conducive environment to boost production, trade, and investment in key sectors such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure, which are vital for ensuring sustainable growth and stability.

He says with industrial investments being unlocked, such as the Konkola Copper Mine under the management of the global mining giant Vedanta, which has begun with an injection of over $1 billion, the revitalization of Mulungushi Textiles, and the unlocking of Mopani Mine, it is imperative to have a sustainable and constant supply of energy to support these investments and contribute holistically to our national socio-economic development.

“The government must therefore be commended for signing trade and investment agreements with China that focus on strategically boosting investments in the energy sector” he says.