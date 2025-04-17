Having listened attentively to views, for and against the proposed constitutional amendments by the UPND Government.



I would urge President Hichilema to abandon the process until after the 2026 general elections for 2 reasons;



1. Proximity to the 2026 general election has rendered the church, politicians, stakeholders and citizens not to listen to each other.



The Nation is politically charged. Generating grand national consensus in this environment will be futile.





2. No qualitative and quantitative loss will be recorded to the Nation or UPND if the proposed amendments are deferred.



In June 2018, political parties met in siavonga and agreed on constitutional and institutional reforms including electoral reforms.



A joint statement drafted by the UPND’s Mulambo Haimbe, Dr. Choolwe Beyani and Mr. Collins Maoma was signed by all political representatives.



Two years later, on 30th October, 2020 the same UPND celebrated the fall of the constitutional amendments in parliament.



Having fully participated in the last constitutional process, we advise President Hichilema and UPND to abandon these amendments.



If President Hichilema decides to go ahead, his political fate and that of UPND will be sealed just as that of the PF in 2020.



Without malice, President Hichilema is better off staying away from any constitutional amendments for now.



Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.

17/04/2025