WITNESS PRODUCES JOHN GENERAL’S UNDERWEAR, OTHER BELONGINGS LEFT AT MATERO WOMAN’S HOUSE

By Taonga Tembo

A STATE witness has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how he found John General’s belongings, which included underwear, a pair of trousers, a phone, and car keys at the house of a Matero woman he is alleged to have raped.

A traditional leader has told the court that he, together…

(Read more @ Diggers.News)