WITNESS TELLS COURT THAT KAIZER ZULU WAS RE-ISSUED WITH DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT AFTER HE LEFT STATE HOUSE

Kaizer Zulu travelledwith Dr. Mumba Malila for official duties after he left State House”

Lusaka-5th January 2023

A witness confirmed that former State House Special Assistant for Politics, Kaizer Zulu was re-issued with a Diplomatic Passport after he left State House.

According to the records, the Passport D0012791 was issued in February 2020.

And a witness, Friday Imasiku Malimakawo aged 45 who is a Senior Immigration Officee under Risk Management and Compliance Department, testfied before court.

And the court learnt that Mr. Zulu travelled with Chief Justice, Mumba Malila to England in 2020 on assigned official duties despite having left State House in 2019.

Kaizer Zulu was in the entourage with the Chief Justice for an arbitration case in which Dr. Malila was helping the State for a case he handled while he held the office of the Attorney General.

Witnesses

Another witness, Mulenga Kaliwile aged 38, Assistant Registration Officer at Department of Passports and Citizenship also testified.

This is the case in which the former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor has denied charges of failing to appear before the nearest immigration officer and failing to surrender a diplomatic passport. Zulu has also denied the charge of personating public officers. In count one, it is alleged that Zulu, 52, on December 9, 2022 in Lusaka, did fail to appear before the nearest Immigration Officer at a port of entry. In count two, Zulu is alleged to have between December 20, 2019 and December 2, 2022, in Lusaka, without reasonable excuse, failed to surrender his Diplomatic Passports No.D0012325 and D0012791 when required to do so by the Chief Passports and Citizenship Officer upon ceasing being a diplomat