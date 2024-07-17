Witnesses ‘ghost’ State in Munir’s Sedition Case



STATE prosecutors were yesterday left pacing court corridors like underpressure football coaches when their witnesses in the case against Lumezi Constituency member of parliament Munir Zulu failed to show up and could not be reached by phone.



After arriving with confidence to prosecute the outspoken independent lawmaker in a case where he is charged with three counts of seditious practices, the State was eager to proceed.



But their confidence began to vanish right before the court room when the witnesses were a no-show.



Phones were ringing, fingers were dialing, but all that was coming through was the sound of silence.



Following the numerous faild attempts to contact the witnesses, the State sought audience with magistrate Faidess Hamaundu in Chambers around 10:30 hours to explain their predicament.



It was reported that the arresting officer could not secure the attendance of witnesses as they had turned off their phones thereby impeding the case.



The State requested for more time to engage their witnesses and secure their attendance for today.



Magistrate Hamaundu granted the application for an adjournment to today.



In this caes, it is alleged that the parliamentarian between May 25 and May 27, 2024 accused President Hakainde Hichilema of instructing the Inspector general of police and the Minister of Home affairs and Internal Security to wipe him out together with others unknown, to raise discontent or disaffection among the people of Zambia.



Zulu is alleged to have declared Eastern province a no go area for Southerners in attempts to promote feelings of ill will or hostility between different communities or different parts of a community.



By Mwaka Ndawa



Kalemba July 17, 2024.