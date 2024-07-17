Wiz Khalifa Apologises For Smoking On Stage In Romania

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has apologized to the people of Romania after he was arrested and charged at the weekend for smoking weed on stage at a music festival in the country.

The Roll Up composer was performing as a headliner for the Beach Please! Festival in Black Sea Coast, Romania on July 13, 2024.

During his performance, the rapper, real name Cameron Thomaz, reportedly took a moment to smoke the prohibited substance. Footage of his arrest started circulating shortly after the performance.

Eyewitnesses said he was escorted by various police officers off of the premises since cannabis was illegal for recreational use in Romania.

A press release attributed to Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors said Khalifa “possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (risk drug) and consumed (onstage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette.”

“We make it clear that, during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence,” the statement added.

The Black And Yellow composer was reportedly questioned by the authorities on Sunday, June 14, 2024, and was later released from custody.

“Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a** joint next time,” Khalifa tweeted in an apology on his timeline after the performance.

Last month, pictures of Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, emerged as the couple prepared for their first child.

He took to Instagram on Sunday, June 16, to announce that they were eagerly anticipating the arrival of a baby girl, adding a photo of her with his hands resting on Aguilar’s baby bump.