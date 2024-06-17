Wiz Khalifa expecting his second child with girlfriend Aimee Aguila

American rapper, Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, have announced they are expecting a baby together.

The rapper celebrated Father’s Day by jumping on his Instagram by sharing a photo of himself and his pregnant girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, announcing they are expecting a baby girl together. In the image below, Wiz is pictured placing his hand on Aimee’s belly while she is holding a pregnancy test.

“Baby Girl On The Way,” Wiz captioned his Instagram post.

Amber Rose, Wiz’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his first child, Sebastian, was the first person to congratulate him.

‘’We can’t wait to meet her!” she wrote in the comment section along with three smiling faces with heart-eyes emojis.