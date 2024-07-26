American rapper, Wiz Khalifa is now a proud father of two.

The Grammy Award nominee, 36, recently welcomed a baby girl named Kaydence with girlfriend Aimee Aguilar on July 17 after announcing their pregnancy last month.

‘So, I gave birth exactly a week ago today,’ Aguilar revealed in a TikTok video on Tuesday as she gave a post-partum fitness update.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa welcomes baby girl with girlfriend Aimee Aguilar

Khalifa and Aguilar announced their pregnancy last month in a sponsored post with Clear Blue.

‘Baby girl on the way,’ he captioned the post.

Khalifa also shares son Sebastian Taylor, 11, with ex-wife Amber Rose, to whom he was married from 2013 to 2016.