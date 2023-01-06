WIZARDS ARE HAVING S3X WITH US IN OUR SLEEP, LUANO TEACHERS COMPLAIN

WITH the Mailoni Brothers all but dead, wizards have taken over the task of tormenting the people of Luano Valley in Central Province, latest reports have indicated.

In this latest debacle, three newly-recruited female teachers of Kamimbya Primary School of Chief Shayibila Chiefdom in Luano District have threatened to pack their Ukwa bags and abandon their schools due to mischief by wizards in the area.

The trio made the revelation during a meeting called by the District Commissioner and the District Education Board Secretary (DEBS).

ZANIS reports that the chalk breakers who spoke on condition of anonymity complained that despite them spending all their days providing education to the rural folk of Luano, the only appreciation the community was giving them was nighttime rape using black magic.

The teachers, who have asked the education authorities to transfer them from the district, have complained that the horny wizards not only raped them in the spiritual realm but also used them to cultivate maize fields hence them waking up each morning sexually and manually abused by some ungrateful men.

However, in trying to get the teachers not to leave, Kennedy Moba who is the former PTA chairman has advised the Government not to transfer the teachers but instead hire a ‘witchfinder’ to pinpoint the horny wizards tormenting his beloved chalk breakers.

Kalemba