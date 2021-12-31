Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Woke up to learn of the dismissals of certain Directors and Senior Managers at ZESCO.
Isn’t there a way of newly appointed CEOs to run and reorganize these organizations without conducting a purge and dismissals? Why do we treat human life like statistics? And remember, such dismissals cost companies a lot of money.
Anyway ba CEO Lesa amipale.
You were part of the “clique”of thieves at Zesco which happens to be one of your cash cows…even chines were now driving Zesco cars…shame on you ba so called “Amb.” Mwamba
Jail is coming very soon for your people.