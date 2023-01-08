WOMAN ACCUSED HUBBY OF PROPOSING LOVE TO STEPDAUGHTERS

A 41-year-old woman of Lusaka has narrated before Matero Local Court how her husband, who is a soldier, has been proposing love to her two children whom she had from her first marriage.

Ruth Mumba, who has been dragged to court for divorce by her husband Felix Mufuti, also told the court that she caught her husband red-handed having sex with her cousin she took from her village in Mkushi.

But in cross-examination, Mufuti asked his wife to present evidence before the court to show that indeed he was proposing love to his stepdaughters.

In response, Mumba told the court that evidence she had was that her two daughters got scared to live with Mufuti and went to live with their aunt.

“This man loves women a lot, each time I left home because of my poor health condition, he would always propose love to my two daughters.