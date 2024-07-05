Woman accused of cutting off husband’s genitals, arrested after three-week manhunt

Residents of Kamuli Municipality flocked to the police station to catch a glimpse of Susan Namuganza, 34, who allegedly chopped off her husband’s genitals last month. Namuganza was arrested after a three-week manhunt and brought back to Kamuli District. She was found at her sister’s home in Bulange, Namutumba District, where she was washing clothes and reportedly told her sister that she had been tempted by Satan.

As news of her arrival at Kamuli Central Police Station spread, crowds gathered to see her, with many struggling to take photos with their phones. Namuganza, dressed in a maroon dress with unkempt hair, appealed for forgiveness, saying “Anger and the devil caused all this.” She was then taken to the District Police Commander’s office for questioning.

According to Busoga North Police Spokesperson Michael Kasadha, Namuganza’s arrest was made possible through public collaboration and tracing her phone calls. She will be charged with attempted murder and theft, and will soon be produced in court.

The victim, Moses Kawubanya, 45, expressed relief at Namuganza’s arrest and sought justice, saying she should receive a life sentence for “inflicting a permanent scar” on him. Kawubanya, a pastor and director of Serena Children’s Home, Nursery, and Primary School, recounted the incident, saying Namuganza attacked him with a knife, cutting off his genitals, and fled with an unspecified amount of money.

Kawubanya thanked the media for their support, saying Namuganza’s arrest has brought relief to his family, relatives, and the school community, who feared retaliation.

Kamuli Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Rose Birungi, who was at the Police Station, warned against domestic violence, and urged couples to manage their anger because it can lead to domestic violence, making children suffer.