Woman accused of setting apartment on fire in ‘satanic ritual’ to stop ‘witchcraft traps’

A Wisconsin woman has been arrested and now faces an arson charge after authorities said she lit her apartment on fire during what she called a “satanic ritual.”

Charmilia Jeffries, 36, of Milwaukee, asked her son to take out the smoke detectors in the apartment, calling them suspicious, Law&Crime and local ABC affiliate WISN reported.

“They been sitting me up, putting witchcraft traps around my house,” she told police, according to the criminal complaint.

Jeffries was arrested on Dec. 21 and was held at the Milwaukee County Jail on a $7,5000 bond.

The case will likely involve questions about whether a religious ceremony that causes a fire can be considered arson, which requires intentionality. There could also be legal questions about Jeffries’ competency to stand trial.

Arson charges in Wisconsin are classified as a felony, and penalties depend on the type of property that was set aflame.