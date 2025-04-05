Woman allegedly poisons boyfriend to d3ath for cheating on her, hides his body under bed

A young woman allegedly poisoned her boyfriend to d3ath for cheating on her in Iyo Polo community, Marine Base, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was gathered that after k!lling the deceased, she hid his body under the bed inside his room for three days.

According to local reports, residents of the area became suspicious after noticing a foul odor emanating from the victim’s residence.

Concerned neighbors attempted to reach the deceased but received no response.

Their suspicions grew when they observed the suspect acting strangely and refusing entry into the apartment.

Upon notifying law enforcement, officers arrived at the scene and forced their way into the room, where they discovered the decomposing body of the victim.

The suspect was immediately arrested and taken into police custody for further investigation.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the motive behind the alleged m8rder.

However, preliminary findings suggest that the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.