Woman arrested after mistakenly texting sheriff’s department instead of drug dealer

A Panama City woman paid a steep price for not double-checking who she was texting. Octavia Wells was taken into custody after unintentionally sending messages to a narcotics investigator instead of the drug dealer she was attempting to contact.

On December 31, the 41-year-old texted a person she thought was involved in narcotics trafficking. WTVY reported that officials stated Wells was looking to buy fentanyl before leaving town.

Wells was unaware that she had mistakenly contacted a Bay County Sheriff’s Office drug investigator.

The investigator then arranged the “sale” of fentanyl after communicating with Octavia in an undercover role, according to the sheriff’s office.

When Wells proceeded to a petrol station to meet the man she assumed was her dealer, she saw several BCSO Special Investigations Division investigators instead.

Following her arrest, Wells was charged with driving while her license was suspended or revoked with knowledge, unlawfully using a two-way communication device, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Since then, the Bay County Sheriff’s Department has cautioned the public to “be careful who you text.”