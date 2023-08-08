WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTING TO STEAL BABY

A 21 year old woman of Lusaka’s Chazanga Compound identified as Monica Maureen Tembo, has been arrested for attempting to steal a 1-day old baby from Matero Level One Hospital, Monday morning.

Martha Manda, a Registered Nurse at the said health facility reported to Police on behalf of 20 year old mother, Cecilia Siame Chanda of Lusaka West, that her baby boy was stolen around 09:00 hours.

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, explains that Chanda was admitted to the hospital on 5th August, 2023 and delivered a baby boy the next day at 06:35 hours.

Hamoonga says when the mother was discharged and whilst waiting for relatives to pick her up, the suspect went to her in the labour ward and lied that her relatives had come and were outside.

The suspect offered to assist her in carrying the baby and when they went outside, the new mother did not find the relatives.

Hamoonga says the suspect told the new mother that the relatives had taken too long to get a tax and suggested that she goes back in the Labour Ward to get instructions on how to use the medicine.

When the owner of the baby came back, she discovered that the woman had disappeared with her baby, hence informed the Medical Staff who quickly went to the Tax rank and confirmed that a lady carrying a baby had booked a tax.

The suspect was followed until she was apprehended and the baby recovered from her in Chazanga Township.

