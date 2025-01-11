Woman arrested for f0rcing herself on 10-year-old boy

A Harare woman, Fadzai Chimboza, has been arrested and charged with aggravated indecent assault after allegedly f0rcing herself on her lodger’s 10-year-old son.

Chimboza, 24, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Tilda Mazhande and was remanded in custody until January 29.

According to court documents, the abuse began in April 2024 when the boy, who lived with his parents in a Warren Park 1 home owned by Chimboza’s family, was allegedly lured into her room after school.

“She pulled the boy into her room, undressed him, and instructed him to lie on the bed,” the prosecutor revealed in court. When the boy resisted, Chimboza allegedly told him, “NDINODA KUKUITA ZVISINA KUKWANA,” which translates to “I want to do indecent things to you.”

The abuse allegedly continued on several occasions before being discovered on December 19, 2024, when the boy confided in his cousin, referring to Chimboza as his “girlfriend.” His mother overheard the conversation, questioned him, and he disclosed the alleged incidents, leading to a police report and Chimboza’s arrest.

During her court appearance, Chimboza was not asked to enter a plea. Magistrate Mazhande stated that “bail can only be considered by the High Court”.The boy is currently receiving counselling, and police investigations are ongoing.