Woman arrested for plotting husband’s murder to stage farm attack



Anelle de Bruin, a 46-year-old woman, has been arrested for plotting to kill her husband, who is a farmer. She allegedly wanted it to look like a farm attack.



She was arrested on January 9 and later released on bail of R2,000. It has been revealed that she hired a hitman and paid him because she wanted to inherit R50 million.





She is set to appear in court again on April 23.