WOMAN ARRESTED FOR STABBING HUBBY WHERE IT “HURTS MOST”

POLICE in Kitwe have arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her husband on his manhood while he was asleep. Copperbelt police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said Chola, 20, of an unmarked plot in Mindolo North, stabbed her husband, Mushimbwe, 24, around midnight last Friday.

Mr Mweemba said Mr Mushimbwe sustained a deep cut on his manhood and was rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital, where the wound was sutured with 18 stitches.

According to the report before the police, Mr Mushimbwe knocked off from Apex Nightclub on Thursday and gave his wife some money to go and buy food.

However, when the complainant noticed that his wife had taken long, he followed her to the market and noticed from a distance that she was standing with a man.

When Chola noticed her husband’s presence, she walked towards him while the man she was allegedly with disappeared.

“Together, the couple went home and the husband kept quiet since his wife disputed knowing the man she was allegedly with at the market,” Mr Mweemba said.

But around midnight while the couple was asleep, the wife started shouting at her husband, and the next thing was an assault on his manhood with a sharp instrument which led to blood oozing out.

Mr Mushimbwe managed to go to his mother’s home and thereafter his brother-in-law rushed him to the police, where the matter was reported and a medical report issued for him to be taken to the hospital.

Police opened a docket of unlawful wounding and arrested the suspect.

Daily Mail