WOMAN ARRESTED FOR STEALING AND CONCEALING SHOP ITEMS BETWEEN HER LEGS



A 30-year-old Congolese woman has been arrested in Ndola after she allegedly stole assorted items from a shop, concealing them between her legs.



Racheal Panda, of Ndola’s Mitengo area, was apprehended at Trust Mart Hyper Market located at Dola Hill Mall when she allegedly stole items valued at K1,627.



Brief facts of the matter are that on Monday, July 29th, between 10:00 and 11:00 hours, Ms Panda went to the hypermarket pretending to buy some items.



She allegedly placed some items in a shopping basket while concealing others between her thighs.



It is alleged that upon reaching the till, she left the shopping basket with items inside and pretended to answer a cellphone call before going outside.



However, the shop supervisor was monitoring her on the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).



When she reached outside, the supervisor called her and asked her to pay for the items, but she refused.



The supervisor then took her to the search room, where she was searched and found to have concealed assorted items between her thighs.



Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the incident, stating that the matter was reported to the police.



“A docket of the case has been opened, and the suspect has been detained for the offence of theft. All recovered items are kept as exhibits,” he said.



Mwebantu