Woman arrested for stealing dead infant’s body to fake pregnancy for marriage!



A woman of Mushindamo District has shocked her community after she was arrested for allegedly exhuming and stealing a body of an infant that had died two days earlier which she meant to present to her boyfriend as her own.





Catherine Mutenta, 30, of Lamba area, had reportedly claimed to have been impregnated by her boyfriend, who had promised her marriage when in fact not.





Both North-Western Province police deputy commanding officer Desmond Mwanza and two eye-witnesses confirmed the incident in separate interviews.





Mr Mwanza said Mutenta has been arrested for criminal trespass on burial site.





“Police have picked the suspect, the coffin and the body for further investigations,” he said.



-Zambia Daily Mail