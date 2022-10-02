Woman caught pants down with hubby’s best friend

A 36-year-old man of Lusaka has reported his wife to a gender-based violence (GBV) organisation in Kanyama after he caught her red-handed having sex with his best friend.

Osward Chama reported his wife, Veronica Chama, to Concerned Citizens for Justice and Human Rights in Kanyama.

On Thursday, Mr Chama knocked off early from work and went home because one of their two children was sick.

He said when he went home, he found his two children with his wife’s younger sister.

“I decided to drive to my best friend’s house, Mwansa, whom I also helped settle in Lusaka from Luapula. I usually drink and chill with him. When I reached his house, I found the doors open and since he lives in a three-room house, I saw him having sex with a woman and they did not even close the door.

“I sat on the sofa and jokingly asked him to close the door. On the sofa I found my wife’s phone, handbag and her slippers were on the floor. I quickly went to the bedroom…..”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail