Woman claims Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his head of security bound, violently r@ped her

Hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and his former bodyguard drugged, bound and violently r@ped a woman in 2001, in a vicious attack he filmed and showed to friends, a bombshell new lawsuit claims.

In court papers filed Tuesday, September 24, Graves accused Combs and his former bodyguard Joseph Sherman of “mercilessly r@ping” her inside the Bad Boy Records studio in Manhattan.

The two men lured Graves, who was 25 at the time and dating one of Combs’ employees, into the studio where they gave her a drink “likely laced with a drug” that caused her to briefly lose consciousness, the lawsuit alleges.

Graves claims she woke up to find herself “bound and restrained” by Combs and Sherman, who ignored her cries for help while they “mercilessly” r@ped her, court papers say.

Graves, who now lives in Texas, never reported the depraved attack to police out of fear that Combs would use his power as a hip-hop industry kingmaker to “ruin her life,” says the suit, filed in Manhattan federal court.

But she decided to go public with her claim soon after Combs’ Sept. 16 arrest on federal charges of racketeering and s£x trafficking, the suit says.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges that he served as the ruthless kingpin of a criminal empire that abused women for decades — including by forcing them to have s£x with male prostitutes that he called “Freak Offs.”