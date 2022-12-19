WOMAN DEFENDS HER BOYFRIEND OVER VIRGINITY

By Rhodah Mvula

A woman of Lusaka has defended her boyfriend by telling the court that he was not the one who broke her virginity.

In this matter, Jennifer Kasoka sued her daughter’s boyfriend, Bervin Mweemba in the Matero local court for compensation for damage.

However when the court called Kasoka’s daughter, 24-year-old Grace Mweene, to testify, she told the court that despite the defendant being the father to her child, he was not the first man she had had a sexual relationship with.

Ms. Kasoka lamented to the court that her daughter was problematic because she has a tendency of running away from home to stay with her baby daddy, a man who has not paid anything for her hand in marriage.

Magistrate Mulenga ordered the defendant to pay bride price to the woman’s family, if indeed he is serious with her and encouraged the young woman to invest in herself and go back school.