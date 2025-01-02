Woman delivers Baby at hospital Car Park
Kanyama Hospital level 1 midwife Patricia Haamalambo with an unidentified woman on a wheelchair after a successful delivery in the car (left picture) at the hospital car park where various women used their vitenge as curtains (left picture) so their fellow mother could deliver.
Picture by Jean Serge Mandela
Women attend ANC and are always reminded to be on the alert when EDD is almost due and also to start early going to the hospital when labour pains start. She is even luck to have reached the hospital car park, otherwise she could have delivered on the way. Filacitika.