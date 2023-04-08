WOMAN DIES AFTER JUMPING FROM A MOVING ROSA BUS

A 23-year-old woman of Chikola area in Serenje district has died after she jumped through the door of a moving Rosa bus.

It is unclear why the woman only identified as Mable jumped out through the door of the bus, but she died on the spot after hitting her head.

Police have since launched investigations into her death.

Central Province police commissioner David Chileshe who confirmed the sad incident to Mwebantu said it occurred yesterday around 07:00 hours at Chimupati area of Great North Road.

“A female passenger identified as Marble aged 23 of Chikola area died after jumping out of a moving Rosa Public Service Vehicle (PSV) bus registration number AID 1766 through the door.”

“The victim hit her head on the ground and died on the spot. This happened on April 7th 2023 at 07:00 at Chimupati area along the Great North Road. The reason for the behavior of the passenger remains unknown ,but investigations into the death have been launched,” Mr Chileshe said.

